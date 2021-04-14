Crackle Launches on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

Xfinity customers can now enjoy Crackle’s free roster of classic TV, major motion pictures, and growing library of exclusive content with today’s announcement that the Crackle Plus platform will launch on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex services. The development further highlight’s Crackle’s continued trajectory of expansion.

Crackle Plus is currently one of the largest advertising-supported video-on-demand networks with over 80,000 hours of available content. The service’s programming covers a wide range of genres with notable titles including creature feature “Black Water: Abyss,” documentary programming like “Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story,” and video game history series “Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story,” as well as paranormal thrillers like “Insomnia.”

In a statement regarding the launch, President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “Crackle is thrilled to bring Xfinity X1 and Flex customers Crackle’s extensive Originals and Exclusive series, as well as a growing library of movies, docuseries, sports content, and classic TV, with more fresh content added monthly than almost any other AVOD platform.”

Xfinity X1 and Flex customers who want to check out Crackle over the internet can just say “Crackle” using the Xfinity Voice Remote. Users will also be able to find Crackle content by saying the title of the program they are looking for in the near future. Crackle programming will also be added to aggregated collections among other movies and shows already available, fully integrating the platform’s content into the Xfinity experience.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can also be accessed on Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, RokuTV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs, Plex, mobile devices, and desktop computers. Playstation 4 and XBoxOne users can also enjoy the service’s programming.