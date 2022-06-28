Crackle Plus Exceeds Distribution Benchmark; Increases Expansion Plans for 2022

Streaming viewers can now get their Chicken Soup for the Soul fix in far more places than they ever could before. One of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) providers, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) announced that its collection of streaming services has reached 85 distribution touchpoints, ahead of the company’s internal schedule.

As a result, Crackle Plus — the brand umbrella for the services — has increased its goal of having 90 touchpoints by the end of the year to 110. CSSE’s primary streamers include Crackle, Popcornflix, and the recently launched Chicken Soup for the Soul platform. All of the company’s free services are available on a wide array of streaming platforms both in linear and VOD formats.

The recent growth in CSSE’s touchpoints has been partially driven by the company’s acquisition of 1091 Pictures and its streaming channels SurfNow TV, BlackPix, Unidentified, and EchoBoom in March. The Crackle Plus distribution expansion is a key part of the company’s broader strategy to drive more viewers to its streaming services.

“Our goal is to make our free entertainment content available to everyone on every possible platform, whether it’s streaming devices, game consoles, connected TVs or our growing stable of linear FAST channels,” Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton said. “As we continue to grow the number of distribution touchpoints, our goal is to make it that much easier for consumers to find the content they’re looking for in the most seamless way possible. In doing so, we’re capturing an expanding audience of unique consumers for our advertising partners across our growing portfolio of streaming services.”

More than 350 titles from 1091 Pictures have or will premiere across Crackle Plus’ portfolio in 2022. These additions will add to the over 80,000 hours of content already available on their host of services including Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, FrightPix, and more.

Since CSSE’s expansion earlier this year, the company has added agreements or launched new apps and/or FAST (free, ad-supported TV) services with Fubo, Local Now, Samsung, and VIZIO and has recently signed agreements with TCL, Roku, and Olympusat.