Crackle Plus to Launch 15 New Free Linear Channels by Year End, Bring Content to Philo & fuboTV

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. announced today that Crackle Plus networks will have had some major expansion by the end of this year. The company, which recently signed VOD and linear distribution deals with Xfinity Flex, Plex, Xumo, fubo TV, will be launching 15 additional Crackle and Popcornflix networks to be available on those platforms.

The company also announced that Crackle and Popcornflix will now be available on Vizio Watch Free.

“We are excited to expand the devices and services on which consumers can watch our Crackle and Popcornflix networks,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus.

“Our networks are free to use and have high quality programming, including original and exclusive titles that can’t be viewed on any other AVOD network. We continue to look for more distribution opportunities for the Crackle Plus networks.”

While the roll out to additional platforms will continue till the end of the year, Crackle began expanding its reach months back. Back in May, Plex added Crackle and its library of movies and TV shows, giving users to thousands more titles to stream.

In June, Crackle Plus announced they would add 200 hours of new original content to the platform. New Crackle content included original sports docuseries, scripted series, feature films and unscripted programming aimed to both “entertain” and “empower” its viewers.