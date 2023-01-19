Cristiano Ronaldo Has a New Team, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr; Where Can You Stream His Games Now?

During the last decade, no international soccer star has gained more notoriety and fame than Cristiano Ronaldo, with the possible exception of Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has been a staple of the Portuguese National Team at FIFA World Cup competitions, and recently ended a storied career with Manchester United.

But the end of Ronaldo’s time with Man Utd is not the end of his soccer career. The star forward recently signed with Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club with a winning tradition that Ronaldo hopes to add to. If you’re a big Ronaldo fan, you may be wondering how you can watch his games now that he’s moved out of the European soccer sphere.

The rights to Al Nassr are held by the steaming service Shahid, which bills itself as the first video-on-demand (VOD) service in the Arab world. Shahid offers the largest Arabic library of content of any worldwide streamer, as well as Western, Turkish, Korean, and Bollywood titles. This includes award-winning Shahid Originals, exclusive premieres, movies fresh out of theaters, documentaries, and live TV channels in HD.

Check out Al Nassr’s Upcoming Schedule:

Date Stage Opponent Sun, Jan. 22 Matchday 14 vs. Ettifaq Thu, Jan. 26 Semifinals vs. Al Ittihad Sun, Jan. 29 Final TBD Fri, Feb. 3 Matchday 15 at Al Fateh Thu, Feb. 9 Matchday 16 at Al Wehda Fri, Feb. 17 Matchday 17 vs. Al Taawoun Sat, Feb. 25 Matchday 18 at Damac Fri, Mar. 3 Matchday 19 vs. Al Batin Thu, Mar. 9 Matchday 20 at Al Ittihad Tue, Mar. 14 Quarterfinals vs. Abha Sat, Mar. 18 Matchday 21 vs. Abha April (TBD) Semifinal TBD Tue, Apr. 4 Matchday 22 at Al Adalah Sun, Apr. 9 Matchday 23 at Al Feiha Wed, Apr. 26 Matchday 24 vs. Al Raed TBD Final TBD Tue, May 2 Matchday 25 at Al Hilal Mon, May 8 Matchday 26 vs. Al Khaleej Sun, May 14 Matchday 27 at Al Tai Fri, May 19 Matchday 28 vs. Al Shabab Thu, May 25 Matchday 29 at Al Ittifaq Tue, May 30 Matchday 30 vs. Al Fateh

In addition, viewers can live stream or replay their favorite sports content and events from the Saudi Pro League, WWE, and Formula 1 to name a few, as well as watch concerts as they happen direct from Riyadh Season and more. Shahid also has a whole range of safe, engaging, educational, and culturally aware content for kids.

Shahid has plans starting at $10.49 per month, but to watch Al Nassr soccer users will need to upgrade to the VIP | Sports package. This plan costs $17.99 per month, or users can save 26% with an annual plan at $159.99 per year. This subscription plan offers live sports, live TV in HD, and ad-free access to Shahid’s on-demand library of shows and movies.

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be as easy to watch as he was when he played for Manchester United, but his biggest fans can still watch all of his matches with his new team. Ronaldo fanatics should strongly consider a subscription to Shahid if they want to see the player in all his glory with his new team.