Cristiano Ronaldo Has a New Team, Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr; Where Can You Stream His Games Now?
During the last decade, no international soccer star has gained more notoriety and fame than Cristiano Ronaldo, with the possible exception of Lionel Messi. Ronaldo has been a staple of the Portuguese National Team at FIFA World Cup competitions, and recently ended a storied career with Manchester United.
But the end of Ronaldo’s time with Man Utd is not the end of his soccer career. The star forward recently signed with Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club with a winning tradition that Ronaldo hopes to add to. If you’re a big Ronaldo fan, you may be wondering how you can watch his games now that he’s moved out of the European soccer sphere.
The rights to Al Nassr are held by the steaming service Shahid, which bills itself as the first video-on-demand (VOD) service in the Arab world. Shahid offers the largest Arabic library of content of any worldwide streamer, as well as Western, Turkish, Korean, and Bollywood titles. This includes award-winning Shahid Originals, exclusive premieres, movies fresh out of theaters, documentaries, and live TV channels in HD.
Check out Al Nassr’s Upcoming Schedule:
|Date
|Stage
|Opponent
|Sun, Jan. 22
|Matchday 14
|vs. Ettifaq
|Thu, Jan. 26
|Semifinals
|vs. Al Ittihad
|Sun, Jan. 29
|Final
|TBD
|Fri, Feb. 3
|Matchday 15
|at Al Fateh
|Thu, Feb. 9
|Matchday 16
|at Al Wehda
|Fri, Feb. 17
|Matchday 17
|vs. Al Taawoun
|Sat, Feb. 25
|Matchday 18
|at Damac
|Fri, Mar. 3
|Matchday 19
|vs. Al Batin
|Thu, Mar. 9
|Matchday 20
|at Al Ittihad
|Tue, Mar. 14
|Quarterfinals
|vs. Abha
|Sat, Mar. 18
|Matchday 21
|vs. Abha
|April (TBD)
|Semifinal
|TBD
|Tue, Apr. 4
|Matchday 22
|at Al Adalah
|Sun, Apr. 9
|Matchday 23
|at Al Feiha
|Wed, Apr. 26
|Matchday 24
|vs. Al Raed
|TBD
|Final
|TBD
|Tue, May 2
|Matchday 25
|at Al Hilal
|Mon, May 8
|Matchday 26
|vs. Al Khaleej
|Sun, May 14
|Matchday 27
|at Al Tai
|Fri, May 19
|Matchday 28
|vs. Al Shabab
|Thu, May 25
|Matchday 29
|at Al Ittifaq
|Tue, May 30
|Matchday 30
|vs. Al Fateh
In addition, viewers can live stream or replay their favorite sports content and events from the Saudi Pro League, WWE, and Formula 1 to name a few, as well as watch concerts as they happen direct from Riyadh Season and more. Shahid also has a whole range of safe, engaging, educational, and culturally aware content for kids.
Shahid has plans starting at $10.49 per month, but to watch Al Nassr soccer users will need to upgrade to the VIP | Sports package. This plan costs $17.99 per month, or users can save 26% with an annual plan at $159.99 per year. This subscription plan offers live sports, live TV in HD, and ad-free access to Shahid’s on-demand library of shows and movies.
Cristiano Ronaldo might not be as easy to watch as he was when he played for Manchester United, but his biggest fans can still watch all of his matches with his new team. Ronaldo fanatics should strongly consider a subscription to Shahid if they want to see the player in all his glory with his new team.