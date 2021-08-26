Cristiano Ronaldo Likely Headed for Manchester City: What That Means for Streaming Fans

The biggest news of today’s soccer transfer window opening is that living legend Cristiano Ronaldo will likely leave Serie A’s Juventus for the Premier League’s Manchester City. Bleacher Report reports the deal is basically finished, citing Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes as the source.

This means that Ronaldo will head to the Premier League and his fans will need to get their hands on NBC-affiliated programming, including Peacock to watch his matches live.

How to Watch the Premier League Without Cable

NBC owns the American broadcasting rights to the Premier League and will air matches on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and Peacock. If you’re looking for a live TV streaming service to watch the matches, we recommend fuboTV, since you will get NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and Telemundo. This means you’ll get the widest coverage of all nationally televised EPL games in the U.S. Besides Premier League, you’ll also get coverage of Messi in Ligue 1 (on beIn) and Primeira Liga (on GolTV). However, you have plenty of options based on your channel needs outside of sports.

You can learn more about how to watch the Premier League without cable here and we also have a full guide on how to watch Manchester City matches live without cable here.

Background

Ronaldo has been the source of many rights-related battles in recent memory. When Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus, ESPN quickly agreed to a three-year deal with Serie A to broadcast their matches. That deal ends at the end of the 2020-21 season, as ViacomCBS & Paramount+ will now be the home for Serie A over the next three years. However, ViacomCBS likely thought they were getting Ronaldo in the deal — and now they’re left empty-handed.

Ronaldo’s contemporary, Lionel Messi, recently made a move of his own, leaving his longtime home at La Liga’s Barcelona to move to Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain. With Messi’s move to Ligue 1, a whole lot of soccer fans now want beIN Sports as part of their cable packages, as they’re the only place in the US to watch the French league.

While Ronaldo’s deal isn’t finished yet, it’s likely only a matter of time. After all, Messi’s move to PSG was also reported as a “done deal” long before the pen was put to paper.