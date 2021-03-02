Crunchyroll Rolls Out Updated Beta Experience for Premium Users

Starting today, Crunchyroll Premium users can experience a brand new version of their beloved anime streaming app.

The beta experience launches today for web users based in the U.S. and includes a mobile-responsive experience, updated home, browse, and watch pages, new searching capabilities, personalization options, and a new lists feature.

Feeds can be curated based on the user’s viewing habits, offering them even more to watch than just what they know, while navigating seamlessly to their watchlist or to specific show or episode pages. Love yourself some Gundam? Crunchyroll gives you more giant robots, including the ever-expanding list of Gundam series available on the platform.

The existing search and filtering system has been updated so that fans can more easily access simulcasts, new and popular anime and explore different genres, while filtering between subtitled or dubbed anime series.

In addition to the new search bar, Crunchyroll will not only continue to offer curated collections handpicked by Crunchyroll’s anime experts, but will allow users to craft their own. The brand new Crunchylists feature allows fans to create a curated collection of their own by adding a title to their unique Crunchylist creations, add any series or select episodes from Crunchyroll’s extensive collection of more than 1,000 series, and organize their Crunchylist however they choose.

Hopefully Crunchylists will work seamlessly with new personalization options, where users can create usernames and select from a library of avatars and profile headers based on their favorite series.

Eligible Crunchyroll Premium users can opt-in through the header images or pop-ups that appear across the Crunchyroll website. At this time, only 20% of premium users can opt-in but eventually become available to all premium subscribers and all free users in the U.S. Fans can opt-in and out of the beta experience to Crunchyroll Classic as they would like and are encouraged to share feedback in the “Leave Feedback” function under their profile header.

More info on the international rollout of Crunchyroll Beta will be shared when available. Crunchyroll is available for free download on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Apple TV, Android TV, Web Browsers, Nintendo, Google Chromecast, iPhone/iPad, PlayStation, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.