Crunchyroll to Bring More Iconic Anime Movies to Platform Starting this Week

Anime fans are getting a new slate of classic films to stream this summer and fall thanks to Crunchyroll. The Sony-owned streamer announced at Crunchyroll Expo 2022 over the weekend that beginning on Thursday, Aug. 11, the service would bring more than a dozen iconic films to the platform in the coming weeks.

While the platform cautioned that all dates were subject to change and that the subbed and dubbed languages and regional availability for each title were still to be announced, Crunchyroll announced release dates for nine movies starting this Thursday with “Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish,” “The Stranger by the Shore,” and “Human Lost.”

Aug. 11, 2022:

“Josee, the Tiger, and the Fish”

“The Stranger by the Shore”

“Human Lost”

Aug. 18, 2022

“Akira”

“your name.”

Aug. 25, 2022

“Wolf Children”

“The Boy and the Beast”

“Sing a Bit of Harmony”

Sept. 21, 2022

“JUJUTSU KAISEN 0”

The service also confirmed that it would be releasing “Afro Samurai: Resurrection,” “Sing a Bit of Harmony,” “Sword of the Stranger” and movies based on the classic series “Black Butler,” “Code Geass,” “Fairy Tail,” “Free!,” and “PSYCHO-PASS,” but no specific dates have been announced for those releases.

Since being acquired by Sony in late 2020, Crunchyroll has continued to add content and tweak its services for a growing audience. Earlier this spring, the streamer integrated content from former rival Funimation into its library while also requiring a premium subscription to watch episodes of new series during their initial overseas runs.

Despite that move, last month, the streamer reduced its subscription price in nearly 100 countries and territories. As anime continues to grow in popularity around the world, Crunchyroll is actively working to solidify its position as the home for some of the best new and classic content that the genre has to offer.