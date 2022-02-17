Crunchyroll Launches Nintendo Switch App for Anime Fans

Global anime king Crunchyroll just launched a new worldwide app via Nintendo Switch that will provide fans more than 1,000 series and 30,000 episodes. The content will be available to stream from the Nintendo Switch console while docked at home or on the device itself.

Crunchyroll will also allow viewers to watch content offline as well, making it the first Nintendo Switch app – and one of the very few SVOD apps on any gaming console – to do so. Fans will be able to access the anime and manga content through an ad-supported option or via their Crunchyroll subscription, which includes day-and-date simulcasts for shows’ Japanese premieres.

With international hits like “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and “One Piece,” Crunchyroll provides fans with one of the largest collections of licensed anime in the world in their partnership with Citel’s Anime Digital Network. The content has been translated into multiple languages so that it can be enjoyed by viewers worldwide.

In addition to the tens of thousands of hours of content, fans can read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles via the Crunchyroll app. Some of the service’s most popular titles include acclaimed international sensations such as “Dragon Ball Super,” “Attack on Titan,” “Fire Force,” and many more.

Crunchyroll offers three subscription plans: The “Fan” ($7.99) plan allows streaming on one device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($9.99) plan allows viewing on four devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($14.99) plan offers viewing on six devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.

In addition to the recently announced Nintendo Switch app, Crunchyroll is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.