 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Tops 5 Million Subscribers, Will Develop Series with Zoe Saldana

Ben Bowman

Anime streamer Crunchyroll just crossed the 5 million subscriber mark, adding 1 million over the past six months. The service offers more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes to viewers in more than 200 countries and territories.

The service offers several tiers to cater to its anime fans, ranging from an ad-supported free plan to a $14.99/month subscription that offers merchandise discounts and swag bags.

Crunchyroll also announced the development of a series called “Dark Star Squadron” with Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures. The series follows tour failing cadets who return from a joyride with a stolen starship to find their academy in ruins and everyone vanished. Now on their own, the ill-equipped heroes travel to the far side of the galaxy to find the missing people.

“The tremendous growth of our streaming service is indicative of the growing love for anime and its deserved spotlight in popular culture,” said Crunchyroll general manager Joanne Waage. “Zoe and her team are bringing their own anime fandom to their storytelling and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Throughout the pandemic, viewers have been turning to niche streamers in increasing numbers. Appetites continue to grow for foreign content as well, and that’s Crunchyroll’s primary strength.

Animation of all kinds is having a renaissance across almost every streaming service. Prime Video released “Invincible” to popular acclaim. Netflix’s “Masters of the Universe: Revelation” has been a hot topic on social media. HBO Max is developing animated “Game of Thrones” properties. For Crunchyroll fans, nothing beats the unique Japanese style of anime.

In December, AT&T sold Crunchyroll to Funimation, a Sony-owned anime streaming service for $1.175 billion. With the acquisition, Sony added Crunchyroll’s 90 million free members and three million paying subscribers. Sony also gained Crunchyroll’s vast library of over 1,000 anime titles. That deal might face some legal jeopardy due to antitrust laws.

14-Day Trial
crunchyroll.com

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a subscription video streaming service catering to fans of anime with over 30,000 episodes. Viewers can see new episodes of shows one hour after they air in Japan, and read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles. Some of their more popular titles are Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Fire Force.

Crunchyroll offers three plans. The “Fan” ($7.99) plan allows streaming on 1 device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($9.99) plan allows viewing on 4 devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($14.99) plan offers viewing on 6 devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.

14-Day Trial
$7.99+ / month
crunchyroll.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.