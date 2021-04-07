 Skip to Content
New Streaming Service Cultpix Debuts With 400 Classic Cult Films

Derek Walborn

Cult film enthusiasts rejoice! Cultpix is a new streaming service developed and curated by Swedish home video label and exploitation film archivist Klubb Super 8. The platform will launch with a library of 400 cult classic and vintage films and TV shows. Looking to find an audience that has not been properly served by current providers, the content on Cultpix covers the gamut from Italian swordplay epics and Spanish horror to Swedish erotica and American slashers, seeking to draw from genre films published prior to the ’90s. The selection is expected to double by the end of the year thanks to a number of pending content deals.

Notable titles on the platform’s global catalog include “Alice in Acidland” (1969), “Castle of Blood” (1964), “Champagne Rose Is Dead” (1968), “House on Bare Mountain” (1962), “Terror in the Midnight Sun” (1959) and “The Erotic Adventures of Zorro” (1972).

According to Cultpix co-founder Rickard Gramfors, the platform is striving to be a “global community for all genre film fans” and will also launch a weekly podcast as well as provide social media content for its members.

Cultpix co-founder Patrick von Sychowski adds “there’s been a significant gap in the streaming market for older genre films that don’t conform to the broad mainstream platforms’ profile and also fall short of more narrow arthouse appeal.”

Patrick von Sychowski is also the founder of cinema news and culture aggregate CelluloidJunkie.com.

Cultpix is available online and is only accessible at the moment on an invitation-only basis in which a $49 annual fee allows for unlimited viewing. A waiting list is open on the platform’s website for those interested in lining up to subscribe to the service later in the summer with a $59 per year or $6.66 monthly membership fee.

