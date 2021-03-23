CuriousityStream Reaches 15 Million Subscribers

At its year-end investor’s call, CuriosityStream, the science and nature-based streaming service, announced it now has 15 million paying subscribers, up from the 13 million paying subscribers reported in August 2020. The company has over 3,000 original and licensed titles with paying subscribers in over 175 countries.

According to its year-end investor report, revenue for all of 2020 reached $39.6 million, up from $18.0 million in 2019. The company expects to generate a revenue of at least $71.0 million during 2021, or 80% year-over-year growth.

The company went public on October 15, 2020 after reaching an agreement with Software Acquisition Group, Inc. and raised approximately $100 million in a follow-on offering completed in February 2021. The move makes them the first streaming service to go public. Per its NASDAQ pricing tracker, “CURI” currently sells at $16.47 a share.

CuriosityStream was founded by Discovery Channel creator John Hendricks and CEO Clint Stinchcomb. The service owes part of their growth to the deals they inked with cable operators. Instead of trying to grow the company on their own, CuriosityStream sold the service to pay-TV operators who then bundle it for their own video and internet customers.

“We had a strong 2020, ending the year with more than double our 2019 revenue with approximately 15 million subscribers,” said Clint Stinchcomb, President & CEO. “More recently, we raised approximately $100 million in a follow-on offering completed in February of this year. We enter 2021 with a strong balance sheet, one of the largest libraries of factual content in the world and a world-class team of experienced media executives executing strongly against our plans. I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished in 2020, and I look forward to 2021.”

CuriosityStream currently offers two tiers: a Standard tier for $2.99 per month ($20 per year) that offers HD streaming or Premium for $9.99 per month ($70 per year) that offers 4K streaming of 80+ shows. A small number of their episodes are available ad-supported for free. CuriosityStream is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Google Chromecast, and Xbox.