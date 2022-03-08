Fox’s FAST Channels Now Available on Amazon’s News App on Fire TV

Fox Corporation announced that three of its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels — LiveNOW from Fox, FOX Soul, and the previously announced FOX Weather — are now available on the Amazon news app on Fire TV. The agreement is Fox’s first deal for its full portfolio of network-based FAST and AVOD content. With the launch, U.S. customers can access those channels, as well as hundreds of short-form weekly segments from Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox Sports.

LiveNOW is a live, unfiltered streaming news service that delivers news coverage across the country with nearly 120 hours of live news each week.

FOX SOUL is a streaming platform for the Black community, with more than 1,300 hours of live and interactive annual content.

FOX Weather is a round-the-clock ad-supported streaming weather service operated by Fox News Media. Last month, FOX Weather announced it had reached distribution agreements with Amazon News, Roku Channel, fuboTV, and Xumo to show its FAST weather service.

Fox also announced that short-form content from Fox-owned and operated local stations, along with all content available on Echo Show devices, will be coming soon.

Amazon’s News app on Fire TV is a free and customizable news aggregator that comes built into all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the U.S.

“Fox is pleased to expand our relationship with Amazon to bring our industry-leading news, weather, and sports content to the Amazon News app on an array of Fire TV devices,” said BJ Elias, executive vice president, distribution advanced services, Fox Corporation.