 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FOX Weather

Fox’s FAST Channels Now Available on Amazon’s News App on Fire TV

Lauren Forristal

Fox Corporation announced that three of its free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels — LiveNOW from Fox, FOX Soul, and the previously announced FOX Weather — are now available on the Amazon news app on Fire TV. The agreement is Fox’s first deal for its full portfolio of network-based FAST and AVOD content. With the launch, U.S. customers can access those channels, as well as hundreds of short-form weekly segments from Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox Sports.

Amazon Fire TV 65” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa

LiveNOW is a live, unfiltered streaming news service that delivers news coverage across the country with nearly 120 hours of live news each week.

FOX SOUL is a streaming platform for the Black community, with more than 1,300 hours of live and interactive annual content.

FOX Weather is a round-the-clock ad-supported streaming weather service operated by Fox News Media. Last month, FOX Weather announced it had reached distribution agreements with Amazon News, Roku Channel, fuboTV, and Xumo to show its FAST weather service.

Fox also announced that short-form content from Fox-owned and operated local stations, along with all content available on Echo Show devices, will be coming soon.

Amazon’s News app on Fire TV is a free and customizable news aggregator that comes built into all Fire TV streaming media players and smart TVs in the U.S.

“Fox is pleased to expand our relationship with Amazon to bring our industry-leading news, weather, and sports content to the Amazon News app on an array of Fire TV devices,” said BJ Elias, executive vice president, distribution advanced services, Fox Corporation.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Roku Channel Sling TV Xumo YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Watch Free Trial Watch Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $0 $35 $35 $0 $64.99
FOX Weather - - - - - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.