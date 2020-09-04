Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game 7 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Semi-Finals Without Cable

It comes down to one final game to see who will advance to the Western Conference Finals. After taking a 3-1 series lead, the Colorado Avalanche have clawed their way back against the Dallas Stars. You can watch the game with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch Stars vs. Avalanche Game 7

When: Friday, September 4th at 4pm ET

Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV: USA Network

The top-seeded Avalanche will need great performances from top-line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog – as well as star rookie Cale Makar. Dallas will look to veterans Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, and young stud Miro Heiskanen hoping to pull off the upset.

How to Stream Stars vs. Avalanche Game 7 Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Stars/Avalanche series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

In Dallas, Colorado, and nationally the games will air on USA Network, which is available with Hulu Live TV with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream the games on fuboTV, Sling TV Blue Plan, and YouTube TV.

You can catch post-game coverage on Fox Sports Southwest in Dallas and Altitude in Colorado.

