Most Popular Shows on Each Streaming Platform Revealed; ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Mandalorian’ Lead Way

For the past nine months, data firm Parrot Analytics has been providing Business Insider with monthly rankings of the nine most in-demand original series on streaming services. Now, Insider’s Travis Clark has analyzed that information to determine the most popular original shows on each major streamer since July 2021.

Unsurprisingly, genre programs including Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” and HBO Max’s “Titans” were the most consistently popular as each of the three shows appeared in every one of the monthly rankings.

While superhero and sci-fi shows dominated the rankings, there were other more-grounded gems that popped up over the past nine months, including Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Amazon Prime Video

With Prime Video going all-in on genre programming in the coming months, including “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the fact that two of the service’s three shows to appear in Parrot’s monthly rankings is a sign that their subscribers are beginning to recognize that the platform is a home for more than just discounted retail items.

The Expanse December 14, 2015 A thriller set two hundred years in the future following the case of a missing young woman who brings a hardened detective and a rogue ship’s captain together in a race across the solar system to expose the greatest conspiracy in human history.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel March 16, 2017 It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.

The Wheel of Time November 18, 2021 Follow Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the “Aes Sedai” as she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it.

Apple TV Plus

While “Ted Lasso” was Apple’s only entry in the monthly rankings, I would imagine that as the platform begins to hit its stride in terms of originals, shows like “Severance,” “The Afterparty,” and “Pachinko” could begin to crack the list. While many of the other streamers have invested in genre-based programming, Apple TV+ has focused on a more refined, adult content slate that might have a smaller audience, but is likely to engender more critical praise.

Ted Lasso August 14, 2020 Ted Lasso, an American football coach, moves to England when he’s hired to manage a soccer team—despite having no experience. With cynical players and a doubtful town, will he get them to see the Ted Lasso Way?

Disney+

Unsurprisingly, all of the Disney+ shows in the monthly rankings come from Star Wars and Marvel. While it is obviously a good thing for the platform to have five shows that aired nearly in succession over the course of an entire year in the rankings, the reliance on these two tentpole franchises could be why Disney CEO Bob Chapek is making moves that seem to be in opposition to the streamer’s initial premise.

By moving “Dancing with the Stars” from ABC to Disney+, and siphoning off content that would normally appear on Hulu, the CEO appears to be looking to broaden the appeal of the formerly family-friendly-only service.

The Book of Boba Fett December 29, 2021 Legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand must navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Hawkeye November 24, 2021 Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

The Mandalorian November 12, 2019 After the fall of the Galactic Empire, lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars October 3, 2008 Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.

WandaVision January 15, 2021 Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Hulu

Perhaps because of its background as a hub for network television programming, Hulu’s shows on Parrot’s monthly rankings run the gambit from a dystopian drama to a tense thriller to a dry comedic mystery. While one could argue whether or not “The Handmaid’s Tale” is considered genre programming, the slate of Hulu’s series on the list does look substantially different when compared to its more sci-fi and superhero-heavy competitors.

However, if the writing on the walls at Disney proves to be true, and Chapek eventually merges all three of the company’s streamers (including ESPN+) into a single service, this diversity of content could prove to be a major differentiator for consumers.

HBO Max

It stands to reason that the streamer owned (until last Friday) by WarnerMedia would be dominated by DC superhero shows. “Peacemaker” was a breakout critical and audience hit earlier this year, but the pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” has been a surprise for the service in recent weeks. However, since it is executive produced and stars Taika Waititi — who has roles both on and off-screen in the DCEU and Marvel Cinematic Universe — it very well might benefit from some of that superhero glean.

Doom Patrol February 15, 2019 The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.

Our Flag Means Death March 3, 2022 After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede Bonnet becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

Peacemaker January 13, 2022 The continuing story of Peacemaker – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it – in the aftermath of the events of “The Suicide Squad.”

Titans October 12, 2018 A team of young superheroes led by Nightwing (formerly Batman’s first Robin) form to combat evil and other perils.

Netflix

Thanks in part to the fact that its ability to rely on other studios’ established intellectual property has dwindled significantly over the years, Netflix has invested billions on establishing its own series and franchises, and the diversity of those investments is borne out in this list. The world’s largest streamer is represented by multiple genre shows, international series, thrillers, and more.

Arcane November 6, 2021 Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. Loading…

Cobra Kai May 2, 2018 This Karate Kid sequel series picks up 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and finds Johnny Lawrence on the hunt for redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. This reignites his old rivalry with the successful Daniel LaRusso, who has been working to maintain the balance in his life without mentor Mr. Miyagi.

Lucifer January 25, 2016 Bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles, where he has teamed up with LAPD detective Chloe Decker to take down criminals. But the longer he’s away from the underworld, the greater the threat that the worst of humanity could escape. Loading…

Money Heist May 2, 2017 To carry out the biggest heist in history, a mysterious man called The Professor recruits a band of eight robbers who have a single characteristic: none of them has anything to lose. Five months of seclusion - memorizing every step, every detail, every probability - culminate in eleven days locked up in the National Coinage and Stamp Factory of Spain, surrounded by police forces and with dozens of hostages in their power, to find out whether their suicide wager will lead to everything or nothing. Loading…

Ozark July 21, 2017 A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss. Loading…

Squid Game September 17, 2021 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games—with high stakes. But, a tempting prize awaits the victor. Loading…

Stranger Things July 15, 2016 When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl. Loading…

You September 9, 2018 A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by. Loading…

The Witcher December 20, 2019 Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Loading…

Paramount+

It was a bit surprising to me that “Picard” was the only show from Paramount+ to appear on the monthly rankings over the past nine months given all of the conversation around the “Yellowstone” spin-off “1883.” I would have expected fans of the ever-expanding Taylor Sheridan universe to have pushed that one to the top of the charts.

Paramount execs have mentioned that the show is the most-viewed original series on the platform in terms of viewership, so this might just come down to differences in how Paramount+ and Parrot are analyzing data.

Star Trek: Picard January 23, 2020 Set twenty years after the events of Star Trek Nemesis, we follow the now-retired Admiral Picard into the next chapter of his life.

Peacock

The NBCU streamer was the only major service to not have an original show appear in Parrot’s monthly top nine dating back to July of last year. However, almost assuredly, “Yellowstone” was one of the most-streamed shows at some point over the past nine months, but since that is not a Peacock original, as it premieres on the Paramount Network, it is not part of these rankings.