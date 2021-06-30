 Skip to Content
DAZN Acquires Exclusive Streaming Rights to UEFA Women’s Champions League Through 2025

Michael King

Sports streamer DAZN, best known for carrying boxing and ultimate fighting events, has picked up exclusive streaming rights to matches from the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the next four seasons — through 2025.

The rights deal is global with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa, and in China and its territories.

Interestingly enough, for the first two years of the deal, 61 matches from the group stage onward will be made available both live and on-demand on the DAZN subscription service along with being made available for free on its YouTube channel.

During the final two years of the contract, all 61 matches will be available live on DAZN, while 19 matches will be made available for free on its YouTube channel.

“DAZN is thrilled to be the new global broadcaster for UEFA Women’s Champions League and cannot wait to work with YouTube and Google to bring fans closer to the game and shine a brighter light on its stars than ever before,” DAZN Group CEO James Rushton said in a statement.

The DAZN subscription service offers a free trial period, then normally costs $20 per month or $100 per year.

DAZN is backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, who has said he wants to make DAZN the “Netflix of sport.” DAZN is available in more than 200 countries around the world.

In the United States, men’s UEFA Champions League streaming is carried exclusively by Paramount+. In Brazil and Mexico, HBO Max recently acquired Champions League streaming rights.

