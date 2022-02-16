DAZN and Buzzer Join Forces to Add Boxing Clips to Short-Form Streaming Platform

Short-form clip app Buzzer is bringing another highlight-friendly sport to its platform thanks to a new partnership with DAZN.

DAZN announced today that Buzzer will now add boxing to its list of purchasable sports highlights thanks to a partnership with the global sports entertainment company. As part of the agreement, Buzzer will market and distribute live boxing moments from some of DAZN’s biggest fights in 2022. “Buzzer will ensure fans don’t miss the best action by providing access to championship rounds, rounds immediately after a knockdown occurs, and more,” DAZN said through a news release.

“We believe Buzzer can and will serve as a powerful lead generation tool and marketing partner, as micropayments and personalized notifications help lower the barrier even further when it comes to accessing our partners’ incredible licensed content,” says Bo Han, founder, and CEO of Buzzer.

“This partnership with DAZN represents how Buzzer has modeled our business to be partner-centric and complementary, helping to improve discoverability of aggregated content to drive cross-sport engagement, net new audiences, and revenue. The sport of boxing is uniquely suited for a platform like Buzzer, given the round-to-round format and how quickly momentum can shift, creating real-time marketing opportunities for these fleeting live moments. We’re thrilled to expand our live offerings and partner with DAZN to bring boxing content to new, mobile-first fans and further demonstrate how our platform can complement not only distribution partners but all industry players.”

Also according to the release, DAZN and Buzzer teamed up, “with the shared goal of reaching even more of the younger generation of fans, where and how they are watching sports,” which is on track with the sports Buzzer has partnered with throughout their short lifespan. Boxing now joins NBA and WNBA basketball, as well as PGA Tour Golf and NHL hockey on the platform, where users can use microtransactions to purchase short highlights of live games right on their mobile device.

Studies have shown that fewer sports fans, especially young fans, are sticking around for complete games, opting for highlight packages and meme-able moments on social media, rather than watching live broadcasts. It’s also why nary an NBA or NHL game made the Top 100 list of 2021 programming — but the NFL, which commands an entire day of the week, made up 75 out of the top 100 broadcasts.

“DAZN connects fans to the sports they love, their way – anytime, anywhere, on any device – and this included more than 27,000 events streamed in 2021 alone,” says Robert Stecklow, SVP of subscriptions marketing for DAZN Group. “We share a similar fan-first vision and mission as Buzzer and are thrilled to team up with them as their first-ever multi-sport streaming partner. DAZN’s boxing schedule this year is bigger than ever, and Buzzer’s innovative short-form access model will provide existing and new fight fans alike yet another way to access the boxing content they want, their way.”