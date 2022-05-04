DAZN, Red Bull TV Agree to Global Multi-Year Broadcasting Deal

DAZN and Red Bull have come to terms on an expansive, multi-year broadcasting deal that will add Red Bull TV content to the popular international streaming platform. The deal will include coverage of the Crankworx World Tour, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, and the Drift Masters European Championship, among others.

DAZN will also stream a curated selection of Red Bull’s original documentaries, series, highlights, and archive programming. The available content will vary across markets but all countries will be able to access docu-series like “Driving Dirty: The Road to Baja,” “Red Bull Soundwave,” and “Road To 55: The Drive To Become A Formula 1 Racer,” alongside archive series like “Red Bull X-Fighters” and “Red Bull Street Style,” to name a few. Where available, this will also include local language programming in DAZN’s core markets.

Specifically curating and translating content for all DAZN territories seems like a daunting task but could pay off in the long run. Red Bull sponsors a wide variety of extreme sports and events, all of which can now be found easily in one place — DAZN.

While action sports aren’t the top dog of sports content in a way the four major American sports and soccer are, any live sports are better than no live sports and are seen as key drivers of subscriber growth. DAZN diversifying its content offerings in any form, especially in the United States where it’s mostly seen as a boxing-only service, is a win.

It’s also worth noting that Red Bull’s parent company owns RB Leipzig, a prominent club in the Bundesliga, as well as the MLS’ New York Red Bulls. While DAZN already owns the Bundesliga’s streaming rights in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as the MLS rights in basically every territory but the United States, they’re always looking for more. Could this be the start of a more fruitful relationship between DAZN, Red Bull’s soccer clubs, and the leagues in which they partake?

Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP of Rights, said, “DAZN is fast becoming a home of true entertainment for the world’s most innovative and compelling sports. Red Bull has a fantastic reputation for showcasing thrilling live events and captivating sporting stories that capture the imagination of fans around the world. We’re delighted to bring Red Bull TV and its programming to DAZN on a global scale.”