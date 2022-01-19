DAZN Reveals 2022 Original Content, Launches DAZN Studios

DAZN is making its way into original content in 2022. The live sports streaming service has big plans ahead and has unveiled its upcoming original titles, including “La Guerra Civil,” directed by Eva Longoria Bastón. The documentary will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

“La Guerra Civil” goes back to the 1990s to take a closer look at the rivalry between boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez. Bastón’s directorial debut is not only a boxing documentary, however. Through archival footage and exclusive interviews, “La Guerra Civil” reveals how a major boxing rivalry led to a cultural divide.

DAZN also announced the other original titles set to make their debut this year:

“Green Lions” - As a part of DAZN’s “World Cup Stories,” which focuses on the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, “Green Lions” showcases Cameroon’s inspirational, unlikely 1990 World Cup victory. The feature-length documentary tells every side of the story, heading inside the training camp 30 years later and reflecting on just how far a team of “amateurs” were able to go.

“Maradona: The Fall” - Looking back at legend Diego Maradona’s failed drug test at the 1994 World Cup, “Maradona: The Fall” takes a closer look at the controversial event and what actually happened on the inside. Audiences will hear from FIFA president Sepp Blatter, Claudio Caniggia, and Alan Rothenberg in exclusive interviews. The documentary will make its global debut on DAZN in the fall of 2022.

“Ronnie” - In the next part of DAZN’s deal with Brazilian football star Ronaldo, “Ronnie” showcases the many ups and downs of his World Cup career. The documentary will include some of the biggest moments in Ronaldo’s life, from the 1998 World Cup final to his major knee injuries. Roberto Carlos, Paulo Maldini, Romário de Souza Faria, and Zinedine Zidane all provided exclusive interviews for “Ronnie,” which will hit theaters later this year.

As DAZN pivots to more original content, the company also announced a new production arm, DAZN Studios. The studio’s primary focus is on original titles for the live sports streaming service.

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the next generation of creators and giving them an environment to do what they do best; create engaging and innovative productions.” added DAZN’s EVP Global Commissioning & Original Content, Grant Best. “DAZN Studios will be a space where artists have the space to be creative and produce documentaries, series and films all in the world of sport.”

DAZN’s Chief Operating Officer, Ed McCarthy, said, “Sport has the power to inspire and connect people around the world, and evocative storytelling can bring us closer to its beating heart. DAZN Studios is going to enable us to broaden our original programming offering with productions that not only drive deeper engagement with fans but create opportunities via licensing, distribution, advertising, and commissions.”

This isn’t the first time that DAZN has created original content. In 2019, DAZN premiered an original interview series, “The Making Of,” featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., and José Mourinho. However, 2022 kicks off the streaming service’s shift toward unique sports programming, especially with the launch of DAZN Studios. In 2021, the company unveiled that it’s also focusing on reaching global audiences.