DAZN to Join Prime Video Channels as Part of Global Distribution Agreement

Two of the most influential sports streaming entities will come together starting in 2023 — DAZN and Prime Video.

On Thursday, DAZN announced a partnership with Amazon that will offer the former as a new Prime Video Channel. This partnership will give Prime Video customers access to DAZN’s selection of live and on-demand sports content for an additional monthly fee. Starting Thursday, Spain and Germany will be the first two countries to have access to DAZN on Prime Video Channels, followed by Japan and other markets shortly thereafter; the rollout will continue throughout 2023.

“This new partnership with DAZN is an exciting step forward for Prime Video’s global sports offering, and gives our customers more choice of the best live and on-demand sports, all in one place,” Prime Video’s global head of sports Jay Marine said.

Around the globe, DAZN streams over 40,000 international soccer matches per year, including contests from Spain’s premiere soccer league LaLiga; undoubtedly one of the main reasons that the streamer is choosing to launch first in Spain. The company also extended its agreement with the UEFA Champions League in Germany through 2027, another of the first-day launches.

Professional wrestling fans should expect to see even more content on DAZN in 2023. The service announced in November that it had reached a deal to carry televised episodes and pay-per-view events from Impact Wrestling. The deal does not affect U.S. customers yet, but it does cover fans in the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Brazil, and more.

For many consumers, Prime Video Channels are a boon, as now they can access tons of streaming content from one central hub. Availability on the hub is also a great thing for services, as they can engage with an audience they otherwise may not have. It leads to more subs, too — in 2020, HBO Max had five million subscribers from Prime Video Channels alone. While HBO Max is one of the most popular third-party streamers on Prime Video Channels, the service also gives smaller services like Screambox, Magnolia Selects, Acorn TV, HI-YAH, and more an opportunity to showcase their libraries and improve their businesses.

“This is great news for sports fans around the world with even more ways to access DAZN’s broad selection of premium sports content,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said. “We are excited to create a long-term global partnership with Prime Video as we continue to innovate in digital sports experiences for customers.”

While DAZN will continue to roll out availability via Prime Video Channels internationally throughout 2023, the United States and Canada were not specifically mentioned in the initial announcement, likely because its international offerings are far more robust than they are domestically.