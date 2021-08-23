DEAL ALERT: T-Mobile Customers Can Get 12 Months of Apple TV Plus For Free

T-Mobile is giving its customers the opportunity to watch Ted Lasso (and Apple TV+’s other great shows.)

According to T-Mobile, all new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans will receive a free year of Apple TV+ starting August 25. Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium customers can also take advantage of the deal.

How to Get a Free Year of Apple TV+ As a T-Mobile Magenta or Magenta MAX Customer

Magenta, Magenta MAX, and small T-Mobile for Business customers can log into the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.

Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit www.promotions.t-mobile.com, log in and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.

to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers. Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.

“Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact, it’s the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we’re expanding options for customers – bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile,” said Jon Freier, EVP of consumer group at T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of services. “Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer.”

Not a T-Mobile Customer? Here’s How to Get 4 Free Months of Apple TV+

If you’re not a T-Mobile customer, fear not — we’ve still got an opportunity for you. Apple is giving away four months of Apple TV+ to Target customers who are signed up for Target Circle, their free loyalty program.

In addition to new subscribers, we’ve heard from readers that those who received a free year through the purchase of a device, have been able to get in on the deal if you aren’t a current paying subscriber to Apple TV+. Target is also offering Apple Music and iCloud Storage for free for 4 months, along with Apple Arcade for 6 months.

How to Get 4 Months Free of Apple TV+