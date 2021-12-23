 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

DEAL ALERT: 15+ Streaming Services ONLY $0.99 a Month (Up to 90% OFF) Through Prime Video

Ben Bowman

Get ready to stick some new streamers in your stocking! Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Christmas.

For a limited time, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 90% OFF). Some of the deals include Showtime, discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).

Will you take advantage of Paramount+ to watch the “South Park” COVID specials or the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883”? Will you binge British content on Acorn TV or Britbox? Will you keep the kids busy with the fun of PBS Kids or Ryan & Friends Plus? At less than a dollar, there’s no reason you can’t add all of these great channels.

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all the deals.

All Prime Video Channels Christmas Deals

