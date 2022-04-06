DEAL ALERT: Amex Platinum Cardholders Can Now Get Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ For Free

If you are an American Express Platinum cardholder, your credit card company just improved its set of streaming benefits. Now you can get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle for free.

All Amex Platinum cardholders get $240 per year in digital credits ($20 per month), that previously could only be used on Audible, SiriusXM, The New York Times, and Peacock.

They’ve now updated their terms so that the benefit includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Since you can use up to $20 per month, that means that you can get the entire Disney Bundle for free, even the plan that includes Hulu (No Ads).

The updated terms now say:

Purchases by both the Basic Card Member and Additional Card Members on the enrolled Card Account are eligible for statement credits. However, each Card Account is eligible for up to $20 in statement credits per month, for a total of $240 per calendar year in statement credits across all Cards on the Account. Only valid for transactions completed in the U.S. and U.S. Territories. Participating partners are Audible, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The New York Times.

You can also mix and match, meaning that you could choose just Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+, and another digital subscription like Audible or Peacock.

How to Get The Disney Bundle For Free with Amex

If you are a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Disney+ or The Disney Bundle

Make sure that your Amex is added as the payment method on your Disney+, ESPN+, or Hulu account.

You will receive up to a $20 statement credit per month on your Amex Platinum

This is the second major partnership that Disney has made with American Express. Last month, select Delta American Express cardholders became eligible to get $13.99 back for the next six months ($84 in total) when they spent $13.99 or more on the Disney Bundle; which includes streaming services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

