DEAL ALERT: Amex Platinum Cardholders Can Now Get Disney+, Hulu, & ESPN+ For Free
If you are an American Express Platinum cardholder, your credit card company just improved its set of streaming benefits. Now you can get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle for free.
All Amex Platinum cardholders get $240 per year in digital credits ($20 per month), that previously could only be used on Audible, SiriusXM, The New York Times, and Peacock.
They’ve now updated their terms so that the benefit includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Since you can use up to $20 per month, that means that you can get the entire Disney Bundle for free, even the plan that includes Hulu (No Ads).
The updated terms now say:
Purchases by both the Basic Card Member and Additional Card Members on the enrolled Card Account are eligible for statement credits. However, each Card Account is eligible for up to $20 in statement credits per month, for a total of $240 per calendar year in statement credits across all Cards on the Account. Only valid for transactions completed in the U.S. and U.S. Territories. Participating partners are Audible, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, Peacock, SiriusXM, and The New York Times.
You can also mix and match, meaning that you could choose just Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+, and another digital subscription like Audible or Peacock.
How to Get The Disney Bundle For Free with Amex
- If you are a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Disney+ or The Disney Bundle
- Make sure that your Amex is added as the payment method on your Disney+, ESPN+, or Hulu account.
- You will receive up to a $20 statement credit per month on your Amex Platinum
This is the second major partnership that Disney has made with American Express. Last month, select Delta American Express cardholders became eligible to get $13.99 back for the next six months ($84 in total) when they spent $13.99 or more on the Disney Bundle; which includes streaming services Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
Check out the full list of the Disney services eligible for this offer:
Disney+: All Disney+ purchases made directly through www.disneyplus.com are eligible, including Premier Access purchases and The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. The Hulu plans available as part of The Disney Bundle are Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (No Ads) plan. Access content from each service separately and access select ESPN+ content via Hulu.
ESPN+: All ESPN+ purchases made directly through www.plus.espn.com are eligible, including Pay Per View (PPV) purchases and The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. The Hulu plans available as part of The Disney Bundle are Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (No Ads) plan. Access content from each service separately and access select ESPN+ content via Hulu.
Hulu: All Hulu purchases made directly through www.hulu.com are eligible, including The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. The Hulu plans available as part of The Disney Bundle are Hulu (ad-supported) or Hulu (No Ads) plan. Access content from each service separately and access select ESPN+ content via Hulu.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.