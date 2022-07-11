DEAL ALERT: Apple TV 4K Hits New All-Time Low Ahead of Prime Day 2022 ($60 Off)
The Apple TV 4K just hit an all-time low just 24 hours before this year’s Amazon Prime Day.
The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $119.99 on Amazon, down $60 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $60 off at just $139.99. This deal is scheduled to last through Wednesday, July 13.
As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.
The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice.
How To Get The Deal:
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Select “Add to Cart.”
- Add Shipping Information.
- Checkout.
Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs:
- Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound.
- A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences.
- 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video.
- Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+.
- The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.
- More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.
- The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled click pad.
- Private listening with up to two sets of AirPods.
- Use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.
- Get a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories.