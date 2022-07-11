DEAL ALERT: Apple TV 4K Hits New All-Time Low Ahead of Prime Day 2022 ($60 Off)

The Apple TV 4K just hit an all-time low just 24 hours before this year’s Amazon Prime Day.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) has dropped to just $119.99 on Amazon, down $60 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $60 off at just $139.99. This deal is scheduled to last through Wednesday, July 13.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice.

