DEAL ALERT: Boost Mobile Customers Get Exclusive Access to Offers From Sling TV, AMC+

David Satin

Boost Mobile is partnering with Sling TV to offer its users some excellent value. Sling is already one of the least expensive live TV streaming services on the market, and Boost customers can unlock even more savings for a limited time.

First up is an offer that’s available to all Boost users. First-time Sling subscribers can sign up for premium on-demand streaming service AMC+ through Sling in order to get it for free for six full months. AMC+ hosts “The Walking Dead” franchise and its various future spinoffs, as well as “Interview with the Vampire,” “Better Call Saul,” and much more.

How Boost Mobile Customers Can Get Six Free Months of AMC+

  • Click here to get AMC+ on Sling TV.
  • Sign up for a Sling account with the same email associated with your Boost account (You do not need to subscribe to a Sling base plan to activate this deal).
  • Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

You will be prompted to enter payment information, as once your six-month trial ends you will be charged the standard $7.99 per month rate for AMC+ unless you cancel. Customers must keep their Sling and Boost accounts for the duration of the deal to keep it active.

The other deal from Sling and Boost might be even better, but you’ll have to be a current Motorola phone owner — or buyer a new one — in order to access it between now and Wednesday, June 14. Users who own or purchase any Motorola smartphone by June 14 can sign up for a Sling base plan (Sling Orange, Blue, or Orange and Blue) and get $10 off per month for as long as they keep their Boost service.

That will bring the price of a Sling Orange or Blue subscription to $30 per month, or $45 per month for the combo package Sling Orange and Blue. Sling’s plans feature some of the top cable channels on the market, including ESPN, TNT, A&E, Bravo, and many more. After June 14, all new and existing Boost customers who sign up for a Sling account will be eligible for the offer, regardless of their phone brand.

The catch with this offer is that it must be activated at a Boost Mobile store. Users can go to their closest Boost outlet, sign up for the new Sling account (with Autopay enabled), and start saving today! Sling carries all the channels needed to see both the NBA and NHL finals this summer, as well as a host of live sports and entertainment networks.

GET 50% OFF
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

GET 50% OFF
$40+ / month
sling.com

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

