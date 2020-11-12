DEAL ALERT: Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free (LIMITED TIME OFFER)

Just in time for the holiday season, if you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get Sling Orange or Sling Blue, for just $30 for two months (50% OFF). This Black Friday promotion also works on Sling Orange + Blue ($45), as well as the Best of Spanish TV ($10).

How to Get BOGO of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Additional “Extra Packs” like Sports Extra, News Extra, and Comedy Extra, as well as premium channels and DVR are not included in the discount. The discount is only on the base plan and is available for new and returning subscribers.

If you prefer, they are also offering a free Air TV Mini when you subscribe to one month of service.

With either package, you’ll get A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 10 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 50 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

