DEAL ALERT: Buy The Complete Series of “The Office” For Just $29.99, No Subscription Required

With The Office leaving Netflix at the end of the month and heading to Peacock Premium – there’s a low cost way to own every episode for life. For a limited time, Apple is selling all nine seasons of the show for just $29.99, which is a huge discount. Normally each season costs $15-20 to own.

How to Purchase “The Office”

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Buy” from iTunes Store or Apple TV App on your streaming player

Select Payment Information & Complete Your Purchase

When you purchase “The Office” through Apple, you will be able to stream the show on every streaming player the Apple TV App is offered. That includes Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation, Xbox, and select VIZIO, LG, Samsung and Sony Smart TVs.

The biggest benefit is that no matter what streaming service The Office might end up on, you will still be able to stream it and never have to pay a subscription fee for it.

Starting January 1st, Peacock will be offering the first two seasons of the show on their free tier. Seasons three through nine will be behind their paywall, available to users with Peacock Premium which is $4.99 a month (or free for Xfinity Customers). Those with Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99) will be able to watch the service ad-free.