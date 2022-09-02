DEAL ALERT: College Students Can Get MLB.TV Completely Free Through February

Fall is at last nearly upon us. Students are headed back to their dorms, and Major League Baseball is barreling toward the playoffs. Every game means more as teams jockey for position, with some trying to scrape together enough wins to get into the pennant race, and some already penciled in as division champions.

To celebrate, MLB.TV is offering an incredible deal to college students, a free subscription to MLB.TV through the end of February 2023. That includes the rest of the regular season, the playoffs, the Dominican Winter League, and the start of 2023 spring training. That’s a ton of content, and young baseball fans cannot miss out on this astounding offer.

How College Students Can Get A Free MLB.TV Subscription

Click here to activate the deal.

Register for a free MLB.TV account.

Authenticate your student credentials (have your ID handy!) with ID.me.

And that’s it! You’ll have access to your free MLB.TV account right away! The best part is that the subscription will not auto-renew, so you won’t see any unexpected charges from MLB.TV in your bank account next March. The offer is only good through the MLB.TV website, so head directly there to sign up.

MLB.TV includes out-of-market access to almost every game (excluding national and streaming telecasts). This is ideal for fans who live away from their favorite team or want to catch teams or players out of their local area.

As the battle for the postseason heats up, out-of-market fans can watch their teams play the most important baseball of the season as they try to lock up their divisions, or eke out a wildcard spot. Either way, young baseball fans can’t afford to miss this deal.

MLB.TV added some new features for 2022, including pregame and postgame coverage for a number of clubs. That’s great for out-of-market fans, who get to see even more of their favorite teams every time they’re in action.