DEAL ALERT: Costco Members Can Get Apple TV+ For 35% OFF For the Next Year

If you’re looking to avoid the Apple TV+ price hike, you might be in luck. While yesterday, Apple announced that the subscription price for its streaming service would increase from $4.99 to $6.99 per month and $49.99 to $69.99 yearly – there is one way to save. Costco is still selling discounted Apple TV+ Gift Subscriptions, which gives one year of Apple TV+ for $44.99 — 35% savings over the new annual price.

Since it is a gift card, it can be used on both new and existing accounts, and some users even suggested you could stack multiple years to save into the future.

How to Get Apple TV+ Gift Card

Click Here to Activate the Deal.

If you aren’t logged in, log into your Costco.com account,

Add to Cart and complete purchase.

Get The Deal $44.99 costco.com Get 35% OFF Apple TV+ Annual Plan

If you haven’t tried Apple TV+, it has a lineup of original series and films including the global hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” along with “The Morning Show,” “Severance,” and “See.” The upcoming titles include a holiday musical with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds called “Spirited,” Will Smith’s “Emancipation,” and the recently released “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” with Zac Efron.