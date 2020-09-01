DEAL ALERT: Costco Offering Roku Ultra & Roku Streaming Stick+ Bundle For Just $99.99 (33% OFF)

If you don’t want to wait until Black Friday to get a killer deal on a streaming player, Costco is now offering a bundle of Roku Ultra and Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $99.99. The devices are normally $99.99 and $49.99 respectively, meaning you’re getting 30% off the normal $150 price. The deal only last until September 5th.

How to Get Roku Bundle

Click here to activate the deal

Add the Bundle to your cart

Complete Checkout

If you just want the Roku Streaming Stick+, it is currently on sale on Amazon for just $39.99. If you can wait until Black Friday, you may be able to save a little more. During Black Friday 2019, the Roku Ultra for just $49.99 (normally $100) and the Roku Streaming Stick+ for just $29.99 (normally $50).

2019 Roku Streaming Stick+

HD, 4K, & HDR Streaming

Advanced Wireless Receiver (4x Range)

Thousands of Apps Including Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, & More

The 2019 Roku Streaming Stick+, which you’ll get with this deal, comes with a slightly updated remote with a mute button, and retains the ability to control power and volume on your TV.

2019 Roku Ultra

HD, 4K, & HDR Streaming

Enhanced Voice Remote with customizable button and headphone jack for private listening

Advanced Wireless Receiver (4x Range) & Ethernet Port

Includes USB and MicroSD Card slot for local storage and faster app launching

Included Premium JBL Headphones

Thousands of Apps Including Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, & More

The top-of-the-line Roku Ultra streaming player comes with a brand-new Enhanced Roku Voice Remote, which added two customizable buttons. Like previous models, you will get premium JBL headphones included, which can be used with the remote’s headphone jack for private listening. It also has an ethernet port and USB/MicroSD Card slot for local storage and faster channel launching.