DEAL ALERT: Crunchyroll Users Get One Month of Super Duolingo Free For Limited Time

If you’re a user of the anime-centric streaming platform Crunchyroll, you’ve probably wondered if you’re missing anything in the translation. After all, though most anime titles eventually get dubbed in English, their language of origin is often Japanese.

Thanks to a special offer from Crunchyroll and the language-learning service Duolingo, those fears can become a thing of the past! In celebration of the sixth anniversary of its English-to-Japanese course, Duolingo is offering Crunchyroll subscribers a one-month free trial of Super Duolingo.

This is a limited time offer, and is only available to users with a paid Crunchyroll subscription. The deal expires on July 16, but there’s no reason to wait! Check below for complete instructions on how to get a one-month free trial to Super Duolingo.

How to Sign Up For Super Duolingo Free For One Month

Ensure you are a Cruncyroll subscriber (if not, click here).

Click here to activate the special offer , then enter code CRUNCHYDUO .

, then enter code . Click “Claim Offer,” then create an account and complete the sign-up process.

Japanese language learners can also look forward to seeing anime phrases sprinkled throughout the Duolingo English-to-Japanese course, as well. See if you can spot quotes from your favorite shows on Crunchyroll as you practice Japanese with Duo!

Super Duolingo is the fastest, most effective, and most engaging way to learn any language available in the Duolingo app. Signing up unlocks ad-free learning, unlimited mistakes, and personalized practice for a seamless experience. It’s one of the best ways to learn a new language, and considering that Japanese is often considered one of the harder languages to learn, having the expert help of a service like Super Duolingo will be a huge leg up.

Crunchyroll offers thousands of hours of anime, including new episodes that are available almost as soon as they air in Japan. The service is also now the home of “Bastions,” a new animated superhero adventure series featuring the Korean Pop supergroup BTS.