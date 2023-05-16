DEAL ALERT: Crunchyroll Users Get One Month of Super Duolingo Free For Limited Time
If you’re a user of the anime-centric streaming platform Crunchyroll, you’ve probably wondered if you’re missing anything in the translation. After all, though most anime titles eventually get dubbed in English, their language of origin is often Japanese.
Thanks to a special offer from Crunchyroll and the language-learning service Duolingo, those fears can become a thing of the past! In celebration of the sixth anniversary of its English-to-Japanese course, Duolingo is offering Crunchyroll subscribers a one-month free trial of Super Duolingo.
This is a limited time offer, and is only available to users with a paid Crunchyroll subscription. The deal expires on July 16, but there’s no reason to wait! Check below for complete instructions on how to get a one-month free trial to Super Duolingo.
How to Sign Up For Super Duolingo Free For One Month
- Ensure you are a Cruncyroll subscriber (if not, click here).
- Click here to activate the special offer, then enter code CRUNCHYDUO.
- Click “Claim Offer,” then create an account and complete the sign-up process.
Japanese language learners can also look forward to seeing anime phrases sprinkled throughout the Duolingo English-to-Japanese course, as well. See if you can spot quotes from your favorite shows on Crunchyroll as you practice Japanese with Duo!
Super Duolingo is the fastest, most effective, and most engaging way to learn any language available in the Duolingo app. Signing up unlocks ad-free learning, unlimited mistakes, and personalized practice for a seamless experience. It’s one of the best ways to learn a new language, and considering that Japanese is often considered one of the harder languages to learn, having the expert help of a service like Super Duolingo will be a huge leg up.
Crunchyroll offers thousands of hours of anime, including new episodes that are available almost as soon as they air in Japan. The service is also now the home of “Bastions,” a new animated superhero adventure series featuring the Korean Pop supergroup BTS.
Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll is a subscription video streaming service catering to fans of anime with over 30,000 episodes. Viewers can see new episodes of shows one hour after they air in Japan, and read hundreds of chapters across dozens of manga titles. Some of their more popular titles are Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Fire Force.
Crunchyroll offers three plans. The “Fan” ($7.99) plan allows streaming on 1 device, but no offline viewing. Their “Mega Fan” ($9.99) plan allows viewing on 4 devices along with offline viewing. And the “Ultimate Fan” ($14.99) plan offers viewing on 6 devices, offline viewing, and an annual swag bag, among other perks.