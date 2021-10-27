DEAL ALERT: DIRECTV Offering $150 Reward Card to Switch From Dish

If you are a Dish subscriber, DIRECTV is giving you a perk to switch over to their new satellite plans. For a limited time, Dish Network subscribers who switch to DIRECTV will get a $150 Rewards Card. To be eligible, you must submit a DISH bill dated within past 6 months.

While you can’t get it to switch to DIRECTV STREAM, you can use it to sign-up for any DIRECTV Plan ($59.99/mo+), including their Entertainment ($64.99), Choice ($69.99), Ultimate ($84.99), and Premier ($134.99) tiers. You will need to commit to a two-year contract to be eligible for the deal.

DIRECTV Plans:

Entertainment: $64.99

Choice: $69.99

Ultimate: $84.99

Premier: $134.99

If you subscribe to CHOICE or above, you will also get NFL Sunday Ticket for free for the rest of the 2021 NFL season. Those on the CHOICE Plan also receive their Regional Sports Network, including Bally Sports RSNs, NBC Sports RSNs, AT&T SportsNet RSNs, YES Network, MSG, ROOT Sports, Altitude, Spectrum SportsNet, and more.

If you prefer a DIRECTV plan without contract or extra fees, you can subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, which starts at $69.99 or $84.99 with your local RSN. You will also get 3 Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, and EPIX included.

Dish recently announced that they will raise the price of all their plans by $5 on November 16th. Their America’s Top 120 Plan starts at $82.99, which is the closest to the DIRECTV Entertainment Tier.

Dish Plans:

America’s Top 120: $82.99

America’s Top 120+: $87.99

America’s Top 200: $97.99

America’s Top 250: $107.99

At DISH, we continue to invest in your service and technology to make improvements and provide you with the best TV viewing experience at the best value. However, the price that we pay for programming continues to rise. In fact, the fastest growing cost we and all other TV providers have is driven by the cost we pay the programmers. We will continue to work hard for fair deals with these programmers to keep channel costs and the price you pay as low as possible. Unfortunately, you may have observed some channel interruptions because of this.

