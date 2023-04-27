DEAL ALERT: Fire TV Stick 4K Max Now on Sale for All-Time Low Price of $34.99

If you’ve been searching for a new streaming device but haven’t found the right option for you, your wait may be at an end. Amazon is offering all customers an excellent deal on its Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming player.

For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale for just $34.99. The streaming player normally retails for $54.99, so the current sale price means you can grab it for 36% off the standard rate. As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers users the ability to stream content in Ultra-High-Definition 4K, which is a great feature for sports fans trying to watch the NBA or NHL playoffs.

How to Get Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max for All-Time Low Price

Click here to activate the deal .

. Choose which accessories, protection plans you want.

Click “Add to Cart” or “Buy Now” and check out.

Three easy steps and your new Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be on its way to you! This device is one of Amazon’s most effective streaming players ever created, with 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K. It offers faster app start-ups and more fluid navigation, as well as support for next-gen WiFi 6.

In addition to 4K streaming, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. You can even use the device to connect to your home security system, so you can see who’s on your doorbell camera without having to leave the comfort of your couch.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max will put your entire suite of home entertainment at your fingertips. You can use the device to stream your favorite subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and hundreds of others. Live TV streaming apps like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and more are also available with your Fire TV Stick 4K Max.