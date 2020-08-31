DEAL ALERT: For Only $80, Students Can Get NFL Sunday Ticket For 2020 Season For a Limited Time

If you live away from your favorite NFL team, the best way to watch every game is with NFL Sunday Ticket. The service to watch out-of-market NFL broadcasts is usually only available via DirecTV, both students and apartment dwellers can subscribe to an online only streaming service.

The games can be streamed on a wide range of media streaming devices including Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, iOS, Android, and Web.

How to Get the Deal

For students, the service is only $24.99 a month or $80 for the entire season for a limited time. This is 80% less than if you subscribed to Sunday Ticket through DirecTV (normally $399 per season). SundayTicketU also includes access to NFL Red Zone and Fantasy Zone.

To get the deal, you will need to verify your Student ID online and apply Coupon Code: TEAMHUDDLE.

How to Subscribe if I’m Not a Student?

Unfortunately, not everyone can subscribe to Sunday Ticket Online. The service is only available to people who can’t normally get DirecTV in their apartment building. It seems like they’ve made it more accessible though to some customers in 29 markets.

To check your eligibility, you can look up your address on their website. If eligible, the service costs $73.49 per month (~$300 per season) or $99 a month (~$400 per season) if you also want NFL RedZone.

How to Watch NFL Games Online without Cable

If you want to learn more about watching your favorite NFL team without cable, check our full guide. For NFL fans that want NFL Network, NFL RedZone, ESPN, and games on local channels, you can subscribe to fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial.