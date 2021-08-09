DEAL ALERT: For Only $96, Students Can Get NFL Sunday Ticket For 2021 Season For a Limited Time

If you live away from your favorite NFL team, the best way to watch every game is with NFL Sunday Ticket. The service to watch out-of-market NFL broadcasts is usually only available via DirecTV, both students and apartment dwellers can subscribe to an online only streaming service.

The games can be streamed on a wide range of media streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.

How to Get the Deal

For students, the service is only $96 (20% OFF) for the entire season for a limited time. While in year’s past, SundayTicketU was $100, this season it increased to $120. With the deal however, you can get it for just $96 for the entire 2021 NFL season.

This is 75% less than if you subscribed to Sunday Ticket through DirecTV (normally $399 per season). SundayTicketU also includes access to NFL Red Zone and Fantasy Zone.

To get the deal, you will need to verify your Student ID online and apply Coupon Code: TEAMHUDDLE.

How to Subscribe if I’m Not a Student?

Unfortunately, not everyone can subscribe to Sunday Ticket Online. The service is only available to people who can’t normally get DirecTV in their apartment building.

To check your eligibility, you can look up your address on their website. If eligible, the service costs $73.49 per month (~$300 per season) or $99 a month (~$400 per season) if you also want NFL RedZone.

If you are a recent graduate (within the last 18 months), you can get $100 off Sunday Ticket, meaning $199.99 or $299.99 a season with RedZone.

How to Watch NFL Games Online without Cable

If you want to learn more about watching your favorite NFL team without cable, check our full guide. For NFL fans that want NFL Network, NFL RedZone, ESPN, and games on local channels, you can subscribe to fuboTV, which has a 7-Day Free Trial.