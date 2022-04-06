DEAL ALERT: Former Sling TV Subscribers Get Next Two Weeks Free
If you previously subscribed to Sling TV, you are in for treat. Former Customers can now get the next two weeks of Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or both for free. After April 20, customers participating in the offer will be transitioned to a paid plan if they don’t cancel before.
How to Get Sling TV For Free
- Click Here to sign-in to Sling TV.
- Select Log Into Your Account.
- Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).
- Complete Sign-Up.
Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5 per month).
Sling Orange
Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.
You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any live TV streaming service.
Sling TV Channel Lineup
|“Orange”
|“Blue”
|“Combo”
|$10 OFF
|$10 OFF
|$10 OFF
|$35
|$35
|$50
|A&E
|•
|•
|•
|AMC
|•
|•
|•
|BET
|^ $6
|•
|•
|Bravo
|-
|•
|•
|Cartoon Network
|•
|•
|•
|CNN
|•
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|Discovery
|-
|•
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Junior
|^ $6
|-
|^ $6
|E!
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|-
|•
|Food Network
|•
|•
|•
|Fox News
|-
|•
|•
|Freeform
|•
|-
|•
|FX
|-
|•
|•
|FXX
|-
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Hallmark Channel
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|HGTV
|•
|•
|•
|History
|•
|•
|•
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|•
|•
|•
|MSNBC
|-
|•
|•
|MTV
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Nickelodeon
|-
|-
|-
|Paramount Network
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|Syfy
|-
|•
|•
|TBS
|•
|•
|•
|TLC
|-
|•
|•
|TNT
|•
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|•
|•
|•
|truTV
|^ $6
|•
|•
|USA Network
|-
|•
|•
|VH1
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6
|WE tv
|^ $6
|^ $6
|^ $6