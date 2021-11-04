DEAL ALERT: Free 3-Month Trial of Apple TV+ for LG Smart TV Customers

From November 15, 2021 till February 13, 2022, LG Smart TV owners in 80+ countries can enjoy Apple TV+ free for 3 months.

How to Redeem

Go to the LG Content Store

Click the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu.

Compatible LG Devices

The promotion applies to all 2016-2021, 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models. All LG Smart TVs have best-in-class picture and sound technologies. They also support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound so you can experience the best audio when streaming the various Apple TV+ titles.

Examples:

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is a video subscription service that provides an award-winning lineup of original series and films including the global hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” along with “The Morning Show,” The newest Apple TV+ originals are “Invasion” and “Swagger.” The upcoming titles include ‘Dr. Brain,’ a popular Korean webtoon by Hongjacga and “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks.