DEAL ALERT: Free 3-Month Trial of Apple TV+ for LG Smart TV Customers
From November 15, 2021 till February 13, 2022, LG Smart TV owners in 80+ countries can enjoy Apple TV+ free for 3 months.
How to Redeem
- Go to the LG Content Store
- Click the Apple TV+ advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu.
Compatible LG Devices
The promotion applies to all 2016-2021, 8K and 4K LG Smart TV models. All LG Smart TVs have best-in-class picture and sound technologies. They also support Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos sound so you can experience the best audio when streaming the various Apple TV+ titles.
Examples:
- LG G1 65 inch Class with Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV w/AI ThinQ® (64.5” Diag), $2,399.99
- LG UHD 70 Series 55 inch Class 4K Smart UHD TV (54.6” Diag), $479.99
- LG NanoCell 99 Series 2021 75 inch 8K Smart UHD TV w/ AI ThinQ® (74.5” Diag), $3,499.99
About Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a video subscription service that provides an award-winning lineup of original series and films including the global hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” along with “The Morning Show,” The newest Apple TV+ originals are “Invasion” and “Swagger.” The upcoming titles include ‘Dr. Brain,’ a popular Korean webtoon by Hongjacga and “Finch,” starring Tom Hanks.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies. While the quantity of content is limited for now, the service plans to add additional content every single month.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.