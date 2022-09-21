DEAL ALERT: Get 6 Months of STARZ for Only $3 a Month For a Limited Time (66% OFF)

STARZ is offering its best deal in a long-time. While the streamer frequently offers a $5 per month for 3 months deal, for a limited time you can save even more.

STARZ has launched a special promotion which will give subscribers six months of the streaming service for only $3 per month, a 66% savings.

This means you’ll be able to watch the latest STARZ Originals like “The Serpent Queen,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Heels,” and “City of Lies.”

You can also stream STARZ hits “American Gods,” “Outlander,” “Power,” “Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Vida,” and “Howards End,” as well as films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Ghostbuster Afterlife,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

How to Get 10 Months of STARZ for $3 per Month

Click here to activate the offer.

After it redirects, add your email and Claim Special Offer.

Complete Sign-Up.

The offer is only available to new subscribers to the STARZ app who sign up on the web. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or a streaming service like YouTube TV or Prime Video Channels.

While STARZ is available as an add-on to YouTube TV (for $9), Hulu (for $9), Sling TV (for $9), and [DIRECTV STREAM ] (for $11), this the cheapest option to subscribe.

You can stream Starz on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream the STARZ App?

On mobile devices and tablets, you can download shows and movies offline so you can stream even if you don’t have internet access.

What Original Series Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

With the deal you can binge unlimited STARZ originals — plus it’s the only place to stream all five seasons of Outlander. You can also stream shows like “P-Valley,” “American Gods,” “Hightown”, all six seasons of “Power,” and more.

What Movies Can I Stream with the STARZ App?

STARZ has access to some biggest blockbusters in streaming with movies like “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Men In Black: International,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Zombieland: Double Tap,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and “Jumanji: Next Level.”

If you are missing movies of your past, STARZ has a rotating collection of past movies like “Meet The Parents,” “Spider-Man,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Venom,” “Bad Teacher,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Equalizer 2,” “The Intruder,” and “Scarface.”

For kids, they have a wide selection of movies like “Osmosis Jones,” “Garfield: The Movie,” “Robots,” “Surf’s Up,” “Night at The Museum,” “Ice Age: The Meltdown,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Spy Kids 2,” and “The Muppets.”

