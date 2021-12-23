DEAL ALERT: Get $10 OFF DIRECTV STREAM For a Limited Time

Through Christmas Day, new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can get a $10 credit on their first month of service, after a 14-Day Risk-Free Trial. With College Football Bowls, NBA on Christmas Day, NFL regular season and playoffs, and the NHL Winter Classic –you can stream it all on their Entertainment Plan, which will be just $59.99 with the promo.

If you are looking to stream your Regional Sports Network in most markets, including those from Bally Sports, you can upgrade to their CHOICE plan. With the promo, it will cost $74.99 for the next month, and also includes HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, and Epix for up to three months.

How to Get $10 OFF DIRECTV STREAM

Click Here to Activate The Offer

Sign up for any package

After their 14-Day Risk Free Trial, you will see your first $10 applied to your payment method

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, NBCSN, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more)

To be eligible, customer must be a new DIRECTV STREAM subscriber. You will receive the credit to your method of payment within 3-5 days after expiration of the end of your 14-day Risk-Free Trial.

What Regional Sports Networks does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and Altitude. They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer MSG, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ROOT Sports Northwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM “No Contract” Plan, your DIRECTV STREAM service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What Features Does DIRECTV STREAM Have?

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes 20 simultaneous streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On their “No Contract” plans, a 20 Hour DVR included, but can be upgraded to an Unlimited DVR for $10 a month. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Top Cable Channels