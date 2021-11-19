DEAL ALERT: Get 12 Months of AMC+ For Just $1.99 a Month For The Next Year (70% OFF) Ahead of Black Friday

Ahead of Black Friday, AMC+ has a special promotion which will give new subscribers the next 12 Months of AMC+ For $1.99 a month when you pre-pay annually ($23.88). The service normally costs $8.99 a month, meaning you’ll get an over 70% savings. AMC+ includes access to AMC content ad-free, along with SHUDDER, Sundance Now, BBC America, and IFC Films Unlimited.

How to Get AMC+ For $1.99/mo. For 12 Months

Click here to activate the offer

Click Sign-Up Now

Create Your Account

Add Payment Information

Click Subscribe Now

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. amcplus.com Get 12 Months of AMC+ For Just $1.99 a Month

AMC+ carries original shows from AMC, Sundance TV, and IFC, as well as streamers Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. Shows include “Mad Men”, “Killing Eve,” “The Walking Dead” and ‘NOS4A2” all without ads.

This is a great option if you want to stream the new AMC+ exclusive Irish crime drama KIN.

The offer is only available to new subscribers to AMC+, but you are eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up using your cable company or streaming service like Prime Video Channels or Hulu.

You can stream AMC+ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Last year, AMC Networks replaced AMC Premiere with AMC+. When it first launched, it was only available through cable companies like Comcast on their X1 and Flex devices. In July, it came to streaming through Sling TV for the first time, and then expanded to Amazon Prime Video Channels in October.