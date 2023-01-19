DEAL ALERT: Get $120 Off DIRECTV STREAM with Purchase of Streaming Device

DIRECTV STREAM just dropped a new promo that will help you save some money on the service’s 4K Android TV device.

New DIRECTV STREAM subscribers on any plan can get $10 off their first year of service (a $120 savings), when they purchase the DIRECTV STREAM device. They will also get three months of free access to HBO Max, Cinemax, STARZ, Showtime, and MGM+.

The device is available for $10 per month, or $120 when paid in full, making it effectively free after the promo. Subscribers can also consider the certified restored box which is just $49.99, which would have you saving even more. The 4K DIRECTV STREAM device includes a remote with numbered buttons, which means you can switch channels just like you did with a satellite box.

With DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice Plan, customers can stream local channels, top cable channels like ESPN and FS1, and the widest coverage of regional sports networks (RSNs) in most markets, including those from Bally Sports for $99.99 per month (starting Jan. 23). All DIRECTV STREAM plans now include an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited At-Home streams.

How to Get $50 OFF DIRECTV STREAM

Click Here to Activate The Offer.

Sign up for any package.

You will see $10 off for your next 12 months.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF for 12 Months with Purchase of DIRECTV STREAM Device

On all plans, DIRECTV STREAM includes local channels and 34 of the top 35 cable channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, USA Network, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more).

To be eligible, customers must be new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers. They will receive a credit on their method of payment within three to five days after the end of their five-day free trial.

What Regional Sports Networks does DIRECTV STREAM Carry?

Currently, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, and Altitude They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer MSG, NESN, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ROOT Sports Northwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does DIRECTV STREAM have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM “No Contract” Plan, your DIRECTV STREAM service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at any time without penalty. The plans also do not include any broadcast TV or RSN fees, like cable subscriptions do.

What Features Does DIRECTV STREAM Have?

With DIRECTV STREAM, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes Unlimited Streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On all of their No Contract plans, you will also get access to their Unlimited DVR. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

DIRECTV STREAM Top Cable Channels