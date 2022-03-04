 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Paramount Plus Amazon Prime Video

DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Months of Paramount+ Premium for $0.99/Month via Prime Video (90% OFF)

Jason Gurwin

In addition to their recently announced 1-Year Anniversary Sale which offers 80% off for months, Paramount+ is giving a special deal to Prime Video subscribers.

For a limited time, Amazon has a special promotion which will give new Paramount+ subscribers two months of Paramount+ Premium for $0.99 per month. The commercial-free tier normally runs $9.99 per month. The deal ends on March 7.

In addition to local CBS affiliate to stream March Madness, Paramount+ can watch Champions League, Serie A, Yellowstone Prequel “1883,” the new season of “Star Trek: Picard,” and much more.

How to Get Paramount+ For $0.99

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Confirm and complete sign-up.

The offer is only available to new subscribers to Paramount+ via Amazon Prime Video, but customers are still eligible for the offer even if they have previously signed up for Paramount+ through their cable provider or directly through the service.

Paramount+ is available to stream Paramount+ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.