DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Months of Paramount+ Premium for $0.99/Month via Prime Video (90% OFF)

In addition to their recently announced 1-Year Anniversary Sale which offers 80% off for months, Paramount+ is giving a special deal to Prime Video subscribers.

For a limited time, Amazon has a special promotion which will give new Paramount+ subscribers two months of Paramount+ Premium for $0.99 per month. The commercial-free tier normally runs $9.99 per month. The deal ends on March 7.

In addition to local CBS affiliate to stream March Madness, Paramount+ can watch Champions League, Serie A, Yellowstone Prequel “1883,” the new season of “Star Trek: Picard,” and much more.

How to Get Paramount+ For $0.99

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Confirm and complete sign-up.

The offer is only available to new subscribers to Paramount+ via Amazon Prime Video, but customers are still eligible for the offer even if they have previously signed up for Paramount+ through their cable provider or directly through the service.

Paramount+ is available to stream Paramount+ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.