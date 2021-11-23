DEAL ALERT: 15+ Streaming Services ONLY $0.99 a Month (Up to 90% OFF) Through Prime Video In This Early Black Friday Deal

Amazon is offering major discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels ahead of Black Friday 2021.

Through November 29th (Cyber Monday), you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include Showtime, discovery+, AMC+, and Paramount+ Ad-Free (a full list is below).

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals.

All Prime Video Channels 2021 Black Friday Deals