DEAL ALERT: Get 2 Months of Selected Amazon Channels For Just $0.99 a Month Including Acorn TV, Britbox, PBS Masterpiece

Michael King

Amazon is offering major discounts on selected streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels through August 29.

With the deal, you can get two months of a selected variety of British streaming services for just $0.99 a month (up to 85% OFF). Some of the deals include BBC Select, Britbox, and Acorn TV (a full list is below).

To be eligible, you need to be a Prime Member, but don’t worry, if you’re not you can get a a 30-Day Free Trial, which will help you take advantage of all of Amazon Prime’s deals.

Prime Video Channels August 2021 British Channel Deals

If you add these channels, you’ll be able to access them through the Prime Video interface. You’ll also be able to download each channel’s content to your devices for offline viewing.

