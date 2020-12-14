DEAL ALERT: Get $20 OFF NVIDIA SHIELD and NVIDIA SHIELD Pro

One of streamers’ favorite high-end streaming services is on sale for a limited time. NVIDIA SHIELD and NVIDIA SHIELD Pro are each $20 off. With the discount, you can get the NVIDIA SHIELD for just $129.99 (normally $149.99), while the SHIELD Pro is $179.99 ($199.99).

NVIDIA SHIELD 25% Faster with all-new NVIDIA Tegra X1+ chip

8GB of built-in storage

4K Video w/ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

MicroSD Port for additional storage

Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-Band AC Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth 5.0

All-New Bluetooth/IR Remote with backlit buttons, customizable menu, remote locator

NVIDIA SHIELD Pro 25% Faster with all-new NVIDIA Tegra X1+ chip

16GB of built-in storage

Next Generation AI Upscaling for clearer 4K Video w/ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

2x USB 3.0 Ports for storage expansion, USB camera, keyboards, & controllers.

Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-Band AC Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth 5.0

All-New Bluetooth/IR Remote with backlit buttons, customizable menu, remote locator

Built-in Plex Media Server

The streaming devices come with the latest NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, giving it a 25% speed up over the previous generation. Both devices support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and add in AI upscaling to make HD footage appear better in 4K resolution.

Besides the form factor, the main difference between the two devices is the internal storage and how to expand it. The larger sibling comes with 16GB storage and 2x USB 3.0 ports for expansion, while the smaller one comes with 8GB of storage and a microSD port.

One of the biggest changes with the device is the redesigned remote. The new triangular design now support standard AAA batteries instead of the coin batteries of the previous model. It has one-touch access to Netflix and the ability to launch Google Assistant.