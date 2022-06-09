DEAL ALERT: Get 20% Off Chromecast with Google TV For Limited Time (JUST $40)

Unlike Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV rarely goes on sale. But ahead of Father’s Day, you can get the Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy -– a 20% savings from the normal $50 price tag.

In September 2020, Google changed the Chromecast line from a simple, streaming-only video device to an Android streamer with installable apps, a navigable user interface, and a physical remote.

Essentially a merger of the Chromecast and Android TV, the Android TV-based software was rebranded “Google TV.” This current Chromecast with Google TV compares to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

The biggest difference between Chromecast with Google TV and previous Chromecast devices is that it now has an on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos cast from an iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.