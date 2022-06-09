 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

DEAL ALERT: Get 20% Off Chromecast with Google TV For Limited Time (JUST $40)

Jason Gurwin

Unlike Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV rarely goes on sale. But ahead of Father’s Day, you can get the Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy -– a 20% savings from the normal $50 price tag.

In September 2020, Google changed the Chromecast line from a simple, streaming-only video device to an Android streamer with installable apps, a navigable user interface, and a physical remote.

Essentially a merger of the Chromecast and Android TV, the Android TV-based software was rebranded “Google TV.” This current Chromecast with Google TV compares to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

The biggest difference between Chromecast with Google TV and previous Chromecast devices is that it now has an on-board interface and comes with a remote. Previously, Chromecast devices could only stream videos cast from an iOS or Android device.

In addition to the standard directional pad, the remote comes with a button for Google Assistant and enables the user to assign favorite functions to some buttons. The remote also comes with shortcut buttons for services such as Netflix and YouTube.

Google Chromecast

Google Chromecast is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.