DEAL ALERT: Get 20% Off Lifetime Plex Pass During Plex Pro Week

Get ready to Plex like a pro this week! Streaming library service Plex is hosting its annual Plex Pro Week from Sept. 19 through Sept. 23. It’s a multimedia event intended to show users how to maximize the features of their home media library using Plex. It will feature sessions from YouTube influencers (Linus Tech Tips, Kevin the Tech Ninja, and Joshua Vergara), along with company experts.

To celebrate Plex Pro weekend, Plex is offering a lifetime Plex Pass subscription for 20% off. Normally $120, a lifetime pass will cost users just $96 if they use the code PROTIPS2022. Plex Passes allow customers to skip intros, download shows and movies, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity for live TV streamers, so if you haven’t subscribed to Plex Pass yet, now’s your chance!

How to Get A Lifetime Plex Pass for $96

Click here to activate the offer.

Sign up for a free Plex account, if you haven’t already, or log in.

Select Lifetime plan.

Add Promo Code PROTIPS 2022 at checkout.

at checkout. Complete your purchase and start watching!

What Are The Main Features of Plex Pass?

If you’ve never used Plex before, the service consolidates all your digital home media — whether that’s movies, TV shows, photos, or music. It also features a growing library of web shows, news, and podcasts.

Once you’ve set up your own Plex server, you can access it from a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, or your TV or mobile device. You also get:

The ability to download all of your media onto any device.

Plexmap, a custom audiomap of your music.

Ultimate TV & DVR: Watch and record local, live broadcast TV.

Skip intro: Save time, get to the good parts!

Plex Pass Exclusive Features

Automatic Camera Upload

Wirelessly sync photos and videos automatically from your mobile device to your Plex Media Server at home, where they’re backed up, private, and secure.

Early Access and Apps

You get early exclusive access to new and premium features and get mobile apps for free. No mobile unlock fees for subscribers!

Live TV

Watch live broadcast TV directly on your device (in HD where available). A Plex Pass, antenna, and tuner, are all you need to stream free OTA live TV.

Lyrics

See timed lyrics to your favorite songs when available, so you can karaoke (or lip sync) until you’re blue in the face!

Mobile Sync

Sync your videos, music, and photos to your mobile device for offline enjoyment, wherever you go.

Parental Controls

Enable parental controls to keep things kid-friendly, or create separate accounts for your childish roommates.

Photo Albums

Create beautiful photo albums so you can easily customize and share your favorite captured memories.

Plex DVR

Record free HD broadcast channels right to your library–including local news and sports–then watch your recordings on any device, anywhere.

Plex Pass Perks

Get exclusive access to promos and discounts on partner products and more! This week Plex is offering 25% off select movie and TV-themed art prints at FredBirchal.com, 20% Off a WinTV-dualHD Tuner, and 15% off any product at MoviePalette.com with a Plex Pass.

Timeline View

Explore your photos with their beautiful timeline view for organization that’s easy on the eyes.

Trailers and Extras

Have trailers, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes features, deleted scenes, and more automatically added and available to stream for movies in your library.

What Has Plex Been Adding Lately?

Plex most recently added the “Family Handyman” FAST channel, which offers a slate of exclusive original and licensed programming for home improvement and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.