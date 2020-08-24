DEAL ALERT: Get 20% OFF Roku Streaming Stick+ For Back-To-School Sale

If you’re in the market for a Roku device, this is the best deal we’ve seen since Black Friday. For a limited time, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is just $39.00 (normally $50). The Roku Streaming Stick+, which you’ll get with this deal, comes with a slightly updated remote with a mute button, and retains the ability to control power and volume on your TV.

Roku Streaming Stick+

HD, 4K, & HDR Streaming

Advanced Wireless Receiver (4x Range)

Thousands of Apps Including Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, & More

The Roku Streaming Stick+, which is probably the Roku device we’d recommend to most streamers, has already dropped by $10 this year to just $49.99. But for Back to School, Roku is dropping the price of the 4K streaming device even further to just $39.99.