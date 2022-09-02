 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Philo

DEAL ALERT: Get $5 OFF Your First Month of Philo (20% OFF) with This Promo Code

Jason Gurwin

Philo is offering a special promotion just in time for a marathon of “Yellowstone” and it’s a great deal if you want to try the service for the first time.

Through Sept. 4, 2022, you will get 20% off your first month — a $5 savings — after a seven-day free trial.

That means you can watch 60+ channels of live TV, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1 for five weeks for just $20.

On top of that, you’ll get an Unlimited DVR to record your favorite shows, including every episode of “Yellowstone,” which is running all weekend on the Paramount Network.

How to Get a 20% OFF Philo

  1. Click Here to activate the $5 off promotion.
  2. The code will be automatically applied, if not add Promo Code: laborday2022.
  3. Enter your mobile number or email.
  4. Add your payment information.
  5. Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial.

This promotion is only available to new subscribers.

How Much Does Philo cost?

Normally, Philo costs $25 per month (only $20 for your first month with this promo), after a seven-day free trial. But, unlike cable, there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Compared to cable and other services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, you could save as much as $40 per month.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo?

Philo works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast (from Android), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Philo Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand

Philo service includes Unlimited DVR, which allows you to save your favorite shows for up to one year, and includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies.

Max Streams

Includes up to three simultaneous streams, and you can create different user profiles for various people in your family.

What Channels Can I Watch with Philo?

For just $25 per month, you’ll get 18 channels of the 35 top cable channels.

Philo offers A&E, AccuWeather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime & Investigation, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, G4, GAC Family, GetTV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Heroes & Icons, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MeTV, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, PlayersTV, Revolt, Science, Start TV, Story Television, SundanceTV, Tastemade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, upTV, VH1, Vice TV, and WE tv.

Top Cable Channels on Philo

“Philo”
Free Trial
$25
A&E
AMC
BET
Bravo -
Cartoon Network -
CNN -
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior -
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX -
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy -
TBS -
TLC
TNT -
Travel Channel
truTV -
USA Network -
VH1
WE tv
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.