DEAL ALERT: Get $5 OFF Your First Month of Philo (20% OFF) with This Promo Code

Philo is offering a special promotion just in time for a marathon of “Yellowstone” and it’s a great deal if you want to try the service for the first time.

Through Sept. 4, 2022, you will get 20% off your first month — a $5 savings — after a seven-day free trial.

That means you can watch 60+ channels of live TV, including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, and VH1 for five weeks for just $20.

On top of that, you’ll get an Unlimited DVR to record your favorite shows, including every episode of “Yellowstone,” which is running all weekend on the Paramount Network.

How to Get a 20% OFF Philo

Click Here to activate the $5 off promotion. The code will be automatically applied, if not add Promo Code: laborday2022. Enter your mobile number or email. Add your payment information. Subscribe for your 7-Day Free Trial.

Get The Deal $25 / month philo.com LIMITED TIME: Get $5 OFF Your First Month of Philo (20% OFF) with Code: laborday2022, Plus 7-Day Free Trial

This promotion is only available to new subscribers.

How Much Does Philo cost?

Normally, Philo costs $25 per month (only $20 for your first month with this promo), after a seven-day free trial. But, unlike cable, there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Compared to cable and other services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, you could save as much as $40 per month.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Philo?

Philo works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast (from Android), iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Philo Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand Philo service includes Unlimited DVR, which allows you to save your favorite shows for up to one year, and includes the ability to fast-forward through ads. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies. Max Streams Includes up to three simultaneous streams, and you can create different user profiles for various people in your family.

What Channels Can I Watch with Philo?

For just $25 per month, you’ll get 18 channels of the 35 top cable channels.

Philo offers A&E, AccuWeather, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, Cheddar Big News, CLEO TV, CMT, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Crime & Investigation, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, G4, GAC Family, GetTV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Heroes & Icons, HGTV, History, IFC, INSP, Investigation Discovery, Law&Crime, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MeTV, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount Network, PeopleTV, PlayersTV, Revolt, Science, Start TV, Story Television, SundanceTV, Tastemade, TeenNick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, TV One, upTV, VH1, Vice TV, and WE tv.

7-Day Free Trial $25 / month philo.com LIMITED TIME: Get $5 OFF Your First Month of Philo (20% OFF) with Code: laborday2022, Plus 7-Day Free Trial

Top Cable Channels on Philo