DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Ultra For Just $69.99 (30% OFF), Matching Black Friday
Last year, Roku launched their most powerful streaming device yet. The latest Roku Ultra is full of enhancements - faster, better video quality, and improved wireless. Now, you can get the Roku Ultra for just $69.99 (normally $99.99), which matches their Black Friday 2020 low.
Roku Ultra (Latest Model)
- 4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth
- Built-in Ethernet & USB Port
- Roku Enhanced Voice Remote w/ Private Listening
- Includes Headphones
Most notably, it is the first Roku streaming player with built-in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth. It also has a better processor, faster memory, and more (and better) on-board storage which Roku says should improve speed by up to 30%. It also still has an Ethernet port for those who want to hardwire the device.
For those who want the absolute best from Roku, this is it.
It also comes with the Enhanced Voice Remote with built-in headphone jack, so you can use the included headphones to watch TV without disturbing anyone else in the room.
The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.
About 2020 Roku Ultra
- Share videos, photos, and music from your Apple device using AirPlay.
- Power & Performance: Roku Ultra is our fastest and most powerful player ever; loaded with a new and improved quad-core processor, you’ll enjoy channels that launch in a snap and a responsive interface—it’s great for cutting cable and people who love to stream
- Our best wireless: Enjoy our smoothest TV streaming experience, even in rooms further from your router, now with up to 50% more range—you also have the choice to wire up over Ethernet if you want
- Cinematic streaming: The centerpiece of any home theater, experience spectacular color, contrast, and brightness with Dolby Vision on compatible TVs. Plus, hear three-dimensional audio that soars above and around you with a Dolby Atmos compatible sound system.
- Take control of your TV: Use your voice to set personal shortcuts for one-touch control, search across channels, turn captions on, and more with the Roku voice remote—plus, control your TV and enjoy private listening with the included headphones
- Lost remote finder: Simply press the button on your streaming device and your Roku remote will play a sound so you can quickly find it
- Bluetooth streaming: Cast your favorite music, podcasts, and more to your TV with a connected Bluetooth streaming device
- USB port: Plug in your external hard drive to share your personal videos and photos on the big screen
- Endless entertainment: Stream what you love, including free TV, live news, sports, and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes across thousands of free and paid channels