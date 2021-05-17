DEAL ALERT: Get Roku Ultra For Just $69.99 (30% OFF), Matching Black Friday

Last year, Roku launched their most powerful streaming device yet. The latest Roku Ultra is full of enhancements - faster, better video quality, and improved wireless. Now, you can get the Roku Ultra for just $69.99 (normally $99.99), which matches their Black Friday 2020 low.

Roku Ultra (Latest Model)

4K, 60 FPS, Bluetooth

Built-in Ethernet & USB Port

Roku Enhanced Voice Remote w/ Private Listening

Includes Headphones

Most notably, it is the first Roku streaming player with built-in Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Bluetooth. It also has a better processor, faster memory, and more (and better) on-board storage which Roku says should improve speed by up to 30%. It also still has an Ethernet port for those who want to hardwire the device.

For those who want the absolute best from Roku, this is it.

It also comes with the Enhanced Voice Remote with built-in headphone jack, so you can use the included headphones to watch TV without disturbing anyone else in the room.

The device can stream nearly all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and Peacock.

About 2020 Roku Ultra