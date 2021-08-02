 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get 25% OFF Disney+ Annual Subscription Through Target

Target customers have been able to get some good deals on streaming services as of late. Not only are they running a promotion that gives four months of Apple TV+ for free, now you can get 25% OFF an annual subscription of Disney+.

To take advantage of the deal, you must spend $25 on Target.com before August 7th. Once you do, you’ll receive a 25% OFF coupon, which will get you $20 OFF the Disney+ $79.99 annual plan. That means you’ll get your first year for just $59.99. The deal is only available to new Disney+ subscribers.

How to Get 25% OFF Disney+ Annual Plan

  • Click Here for More Info on the Offer
  • After you make a $25 Purchase, you will be emailed a Promo Code
  • Click Here to Redeem Your Gift Code

Terms & Conditions

Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only. Must be 18 years or older & a U.S. resident. Cannot be combined with other promotional offers or pricing. Online only. Valid on eligible purchases made between 07/25/2021 through 08/07/2021. Offer excludes any order containing alcohol, bottle deposits, contract mobile, CVS pharmacy/clinics, digital downloads, milk, Pharmacy/RX, POSA cards, pre-paid gift cards, reloadable transit cards, Starbucks gift cards, Target GiftCards, Target Optical & Visa/Amex/MC cards. Redeem by 09/18/2021, 11:59 PST. Terms apply.
